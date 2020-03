In the last 24 hours, Madeira recorded four new positive cases of Covid-19, including the first record of direct contagion.

As Bruna Gouveia, vice president of IASAÚDE, explained, the Region registered a new positive case that arrived with notification and reference to a trip to Spain in the last 14 days. In turn, this patient had close contact who, when evaluated, tested positive.

The two other new cases are also resident in Madeira, being received as imported cases.

From JM