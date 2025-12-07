Latvian tourist rescued on the Levada do Viana.

Lets hope the bill was heavy.

A tourist from Latvia had to be rescued on Saturday night on the Levada do Viana, after venturing into a restricted access area and becoming trapped on steep, difficult terrain.

According to information gathered at the scene, the couple inadvertently entered a path closed to the public, believing it to be an alternative route. The woman managed to return on her own, despite the difficulties, but the man, frightened by the slope and the state of the terrain, became immobilized and unable to continue.

The alert was raised at 6:30 PM, mobilizing two vehicles and seven firefighters from the Madeira Volunteer Fire Department. The Public Security Police also went to the scene. The teams began their journey around 7:00 PM, managing to locate and escort the tourist safely to an accessible area between 9:00 PM and 10:30 PM.

The operation ended without injuries. According to firefighters, the visitor was only frightened and was rescued unharmed. The fire department reiterates its appeal for tourists and hikers to respect the signage and avoid accessing closed trails, especially at the end of the day.

From Diário Notícias

