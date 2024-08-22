Fire remains active in the central mountain range and in Ponta do Sol

In an assessment of the fire that started on August 14th and is still raging on the island, the Regional Civil Protection Service states that the flames are still active in the central mountain range (Pico Ruivo and Pico do Gato) and in Ponta do Sol (Lombada).

On the ground, to deal with the fire, more than 120 operatives and more than a dozen resources are mobilized, from all the fire brigades of the RAM, Firefighters of the Azores and the Special Civil Protection Force.

Today alone, the helicopter carried out 35 drops, focusing mainly on the areas that were most difficult to access and had the greatest risk of spreading, in both areas of operations.

In Ponta do Sol, the fire remains confined to high areas, far from residential areas, and operations on the ground continue to aim to contain the spread of the fire and defend homes.

It should be noted that this fight against fires was complemented today, August 22, with the operation, for the first time, of Canadair aircraft. The two Canadairs focused their action on fighting the fire in the central mountain range and carried out eight drops with a positive impact on reducing the intensity of the fire.

It should be remembered that the dispatch of air resources to Madeira was carried out under the activation of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

The SRPC, IP-RAM also adds that it continues to monitor the situation and coordinates efforts to maximize the effectiveness of the fight, ensuring the safety of the population and teams on the ground.

From Jornal Madeira

