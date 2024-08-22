See Canadair Plane Fighting the Fires

See Canadair Plane Fighting the FiresTobi Hughes·22nd August 2024Madeira News The planes reload with fresh water in Porto Santo, which takes a few minutes to refill. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related