Helicopter joins Canadair and drops water on Pico do Gato

The helicopter has just joined the Canadair at Pico do Gato and is making several drops on the fire.

The helicopter appeared about 10 minutes after the two Spanish planes had made the first drops.

The fire at Pico do Gato is burning in an area inaccessible to firefighters, so the air force has come into action. The helicopter is making successive drops because it is loading water at Cabeço da Lanha, just a few minutes away from the burning point, unlike the planes that need to go to Porto Santo to refill with water.

From Jornal Madeira

