Ajuda a Alimentar Cães raises 70,000 euros to buy headquarters.

“It’s been difficult to process everything that’s happened in the last few days. Honestly, it’s probably the first time I’ve been at a loss for words. I don’t quite know where to begin.” This is how Mariana Nóbrega, founder of the “Help Feed Dogs” Association, begins her fundraising campaign six days ago, aiming to raise €75,000 to buy the house where they’ve been renting since 2023. The project was quick and received a lot of help; in six days, the amount was raised.

“Perhaps let’s start with the most important thing: we raised the necessary funds to buy our own little place,” wrote Mariana Nóbrega this Saturday. All the information is on her Facebook page. “After so many years, moving from one place to another, for the first time we have our own house. It’s ours. This home will be ours. And it’s you who made all this happen,” she praised.

And she shares a secret: “I have the phrase ‘everything happens for a reason’ tattooed on my back, and I deeply believe in it. On the last day, when we were still a little short of our goal, we received a visit at our place. We received a check for exactly the amount we were missing,” she says.

“This check came from someone who recently passed away and who, exactly one year ago, decided to change his will to allocate a percentage of his money to the ‘Help Feed Dogs’ Association,” she says. “His name was Carlos, and it was through him that we received the amount that allowed us to fulfill this dream,” she reveals.

This dream that started in 2023 and only now has become a reality.

I don’t think I’ll ever have enough words to thank everyone who joined us. This union, this strength and this unwavering love is truly incredible.

And tbh I was embarrassed to launch this fundraiser. Even though you guys never left us, and I’m incredibly grateful for that, I never believed it was possible to buy space. Didn’t get that hope. I thought we were going to lose it and that at the last minute, we would have to find another solution.

We have achieved the required amount and as you continue to help us, we are able to pay off part of the debts to the clinics.

And once again, you grabbed my hand and didn’t let go. Thank you from the bottom of my heart Y’all are amazing.

