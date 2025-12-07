Warning of strong sea swells issued by the Funchal Port Authority

The Funchal Port Authority issued a warning late Sunday afternoon about strong sea swells, which will remain in effect until 6:00 PM tomorrow, Monday.

This warning is due to the forecast from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) regarding the general weather conditions (wind and sea) for the coastal areas.

The swell on the North coast will be from the northwest with a height of 1.5 to 2.5 meters, gradually increasing to 3 to 4 meters. On the South coast, the waves will be from the south quadrant with a height of 1 to 1.5 meters.

In light of this forecast, the note from the Funchal Port Authority, signed by Captain Bruno Ferreira Teles, recommends that the entire maritime community and the general public take precautions, both when preparing to go to sea and while at sea or in coastal areas. It is requested that moorings be reinforced and that close surveillance of docked and anchored vessels be maintained.

Walks along the sea or in areas exposed to rough seas, such as port breakwaters, cliffs, or beaches, should be avoided to prevent being surprised by a wave especially on the north coast. Recreational fishing should not be practiced, especially near cliffs and rocky areas frequently affected by breaking waves, always bearing in mind that in these conditions the sea can easily reach seemingly safe areas.

Like this: Like Loading...