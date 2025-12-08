Weather for the week ahead

This week we could see a lot of unsettled weather. My first time looking at the weather for the week, so lets see how it pans out.

Monday will be a good start to the week, mainly dry with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday will be the main day for rain, and this could be heavy at times, weather warnings are expected to be released, which I will share here on my blog.

Wednesday and Thursday definitely the best days, and should see plenty of sunshine.

Friday we see a change to much cooler weather, it will feel very chilly in the wind, and a possibility of snow on the peaks of Madeira, this will run through Saturday, turning slighly milder again and losing the wind on Sunday.

Friday and Saturday, we could also see a lot of rain, especially on the north of the island, with a possibility of thunderstorms, again this is a long way off, so updates will happen in the week.

The wind Friday and Saturday is expected to be strong from the North, this is something I will certainly update on later in the week, as we could well see problems with flights due to the cross winds.

As I said, Sunday will feel a little milder, with the possibility of showers, especially on the north and mountain areas.

