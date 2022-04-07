CHOCOLATE MARKET TAKES PLACE FROM APRIL 11TH TO 14TH IN FUNCHAL

The Chocolate Market takes place next week, from the 11th to the 14th, at Mercado dos Lavradores, at Easter time, as usual.

This edition, the seventh, takes place in the space dedicated to Fairs and Events, on the market terrace.

According to a statement from the Funchal City Council, the event is divided into two stages.

The first moment takes place on the 11th, 12th and 13th of April, from 9 am to 6 pm, with the Chocolate Market, which has, so far, 14 participants. In this space, various products will be made known to our visitors, where the main ingredient is, of course, chocolate, as well as the traditional delicacies of the season.

The Madeira Bartenders Association, as a partner of the event, will offer visitors small samples of cocktails, using Madeira rum, coffee liqueur, cream and chocolate for this purpose.

The second moment is reserved for the 14th, from 9 am, with the election of the Best Chocolate Cake in Funchal. This initiative is divided into two categories: amateur and professional, with gift baskets for the first three classified, offered by the merchants of Mercado dos Lavradores.

The jury is composed of four members; two are professionals in the field of pastry/chocolate, one is a representative of the CMF and another representative of the merchants of Mercado dos Lavradores.

The Professional School of Hospitality and Tourism of Madeira is another partner.

Free registration is already underway, and you can consult the Municipal Markets website, https://mercados.funchal.pt/, or their social networks (@Mercados do Funchal) for more information and registration.

