Brisa Maracujá awarded with the Great Gold Medal

With less than a year of existence, Brisa Maracujá without sugar achieves maximum recognition by Monde Selection, the oldest and most prestigious independent organization in the field of Quality selection, founded in 1961 in Brussels.

Brisa Maracujá sem Açúcar thus receives its first Grand Gold medal. The original version was also recognized with the same Grand Gold Medal award, only awarded to products that achieve excellence in all evaluation parameters.

The two Great Gold medals awarded to Brisa Maracujá “reflect the quality and consistency in the unmistakable flavor of the product, so appreciated by all its consumers”, says Empresa de Cervejas da Madeira.

Brisa Maçã without sugar, launched last summer, also won its first Gold medal in this edition of Monde Selection.

Since the beginning of its participation, the Brisa brand has won 77 medals, of which 30 are Grand Gold and 42 are Gold, the most coveted attributions that prove the quality of the products being tested. “This recognition constitutes an indisputable guarantee of the quality of ECM products”, highlights the organization.

From Diário Notícias

