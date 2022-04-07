Cruising with Susan Calman – Madeira

Thanks to Leo for the reminder on this series.

Cruising with Susan Calman sees the TV star set sail as she replaces Jane McDonald on the Channel 5 travelogue.

Susan Calman had some big shoes to fill when it was announced she would be replacing singer and presenter Jane McDonald at the helm of Channel 5’s popular travelogue Cruising With….

But after a successful maiden voyage showcasing the magical Norwegian coastline in Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman, the Scottish comedian is now heading into sunnier climes as she embarks on a full series of adventures.

In the six-parter, Susan will board three cruises, the first of which takes her to the Canary Islands, Madeira and northern Spain. The second cruise will see Susan sailing around the Mediterranean and the third begins further afield in Florida where she sets sail for a cruise of the Caribbean.

When does Cruising with Susan Calman air?

Cruising with Susan Calman begins on Friday, April 1 on Channel 5 at 9.00pm.

So the first episode was in the Canary Islands, which means tomorrow’s episode Friday 8th, should be in Madeira.

