QUEEN MARY 2 BACK TO FUNCHAL ON A FULL DAY

The Port of Funchal today receives the long-awaited visit of the Queen Mary 2, who arrived in Funchal at 07:30 am today and whose departure is scheduled for 19:00 on the same day. In other words, it stays docked in Pontinha for about 12 hours for the pleasure of cruise ship lovers.

The Marella Explorer 2 is also making a splash at the Port of Funchal, whose departure is scheduled for 22:00 today, which translates into a stopover of 14 hours, since it arrived at 08:15.

The maritime station also receives the Siprit of Discovery, coming from Southampton and departing at 17:00 towards La Palma. The ship should arrive around 12:00.

It should be noted that the Queen Mary last week resumed the cruise route in its post-pandemic period. This means that Funchal is one of the first ports to visit after a long period of stoppage.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...