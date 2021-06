The road that was blocked for a week in Ribeira Brava, as JM online reported yesterday, is already clean and fully passable, as the photo testifies.

Despite being signposted, the debris had been obstructing part of the road for a week, making it dangerous to circulate there.

The landslide occurred just before the Ribeira Brava Viewpoint, on a bend making it dangerous to pass.

The other street, from the cemetery, where a landslide damaged a dozen cars, is closed.