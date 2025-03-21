Effects of the Martinho depression visible along the Praia Formosa promenade

Madeira was affected this week by depression Martinho, but even after the storm has passed, the effects are still very visible. One example is along the coastline, as is the case along the Praia Formosa promenade.

On the pebble beach, you can see sticks and canes that the waters carried out to sea and that the strong waves returned to the beach. Likewise, several stones were dragged to the sidewalk and others also broke off from the slope.

It should be noted that on Wednesday, the accumulated rainfall values ​​over six hours reached red warning levels in three areas of the Region – Chão do Areeiro, Pico do Areeiro and Pico Alto – and orange warning levels in three other locations – São Vicente, Porto Moniz and Aeroporto. The wind also blew strongly, with gusts reaching 134 km/h.

From Jornal Madeira

