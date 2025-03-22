Airport warns of possible restrictions

The wind is expected to be a little stronger tomorrow morning, but I don’t think it will be to much of a problem, but they will ve cross winds so something to keep an eye on if travelling.

In a post on the social network Instagram, Madeira Airport warns that “adverse weather conditions may affect airport operations”.

In this sense, it is recommended that you confirm the status of your flight before heading to the airport.

Although the normal operation of Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo was affected this week due to bad weather and depression Martinho, this Saturday flights are landing and taking off without major problems.

It is important to note that a maximum gust of 55 km/h was recorded this Saturday at 8:50 am. The average is 27 km/h.

