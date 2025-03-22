Madeiran band NAPA went to Switzerland to record postcards for the Eurovision Song Contest

The Madeiran band NAPA, winner of the 2025 Song Festival, was in Switzerland to record the postcard for Eurovision, which takes place in May, in Basel, Switzerland.

“There are still several days to go until @eurovision , but @os_napa have already been to Switzerland to record Postcard”, reveals RTP – Festival da Canção on social media, accompanied by a photo of the five members of the band.

NAPA will represent Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song ‘Deslocado’.

