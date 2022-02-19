DESTROYED MOMENTS AGO IN CALHETA

A collapse occurred moments ago in Calheta, in the same place where, in February 2019, a young cook died due to a similar situation.

Contrary to what was initially reported, the firefighters were not called, but the case is being monitored by the municipal civil protection.

Jacinto Serrão, commander of the corporation, told JM that it was a small rockfall and that there were no reports of injuries or material damage.

According to a resident, the falling rocks narrowly missed a couple who were inside a car. People complain about the lack of danger signs at the site.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...