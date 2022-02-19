Airport problems continueTobi Hughes·19th February 2022Madeira News The Airport problems continue, with 3 flights, 2fromGermany and 1 from France at this moment circling, and waiting to land. I believe at the moment all flights have eventually landed, with none being diverted. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related