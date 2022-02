The man who had been missing since yesterday morning in the Encumeada area has already been found.

The tourist of about 60 years was spotted in the area of ​​Folhadal, between Encumeada and São Vicente and is in good health.

It seems the man was with or met a friend, and stayed the night in the Encumeada hotel for the night.

The searches were carried out by the Forest Police, the Public Security Police and the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol.

From Diário Notícias

