HOT WEATHER IS ALREADY FELT IN MADEIRA. BICA DA CANA ALREADY EXCEEDS 26 ºC

By 10:30 am, several places in Madeira have temperatures above 22ºC, with Bica da Cana leading the way in terms of hot weather, with 26.2ºC.

Next are Lugar de Baixo (23.3ºC), Chão do Areeiro (22.6ºC), Funchal Observatory (22.4ºC), Pico Alto (21.7ºC) and Santa Catarina/Aeroporto (21.6ºC) .

Cooler is in Lombo da Terça (12ºC), Santo da Serra (16.2ºC), Prazeres (17.5ºC), Monte (17.6ºC) and Santana (17.8ºC).

Good dry warm weather is set to stay for the foreseeable future which is great news for all those visiting.

Like this: Like Loading...