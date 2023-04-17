‘AIDAS’ meeting in the bay of Funchal

The bay of Funchal was, today, the scene of a ridiculous image: the meeting of two of the largest ships of AIDA Cruises, with the usual greeting whistles.

The ‘AIDAnova’, which made its 24th and last stopover in Madeira this Monday, crossed paths with the newcomer ‘AIDAperla’, which arrived today in Porto do Funchal.

The ‘AIDAperla’ crossed the Atlantic, from the Dominican Republic, with Hamburg as its final destination, where it will be positioned in the coming months, to carry out cruises with stopovers at various points in Norway.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...