THERE ARE ALREADY 15 FERRARIS IN MADEIRA THAT WILL CIRCULATE IN THE REGION

15 Ferrari vehicles have already arrived at the port of Caniçal, which will circulate in the Region between next Friday, April 21st, and Tuesday, April 25th,

This will be the first meeting in Madeira of ‘cavallino rampante’ brand bolides, in an initiative of the ‘Ferrari Owners Clube Portugal’

The group will travel across the island and the vehicles will be on display at Praça do Munícipio and Avenida Sá Carneiro, in Funchal, and also in the center of Calheta.

From Jornal Madeira

Here are the Ferrari models that have already arrived in Madeira:

Ferrari 812

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Ferrari F142 – 458 Spider

Ferrari F151 GTC4 Lusso (3 vehicles)

Ferrari F150 La Ferrari

Ferrari F131 – F430

Ferrari F152 – F12

Ferrari FF110 Testarossa

Ferrari F152 – 812 GTS

Ferrari F141 – 599 (2 vehicles)

Ferrari F152 – 812 Superfast

