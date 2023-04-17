THERE ARE ALREADY 15 FERRARIS IN MADEIRA THAT WILL CIRCULATE IN THE REGION

15 Ferrari vehicles have already arrived at the port of Caniçal, which will circulate in the Region between next Friday, April 21st, and Tuesday, April 25th,
This will be the first meeting in Madeira of ‘cavallino rampante’ brand bolides, in an initiative of the ‘Ferrari Owners Clube Portugal’
The group will travel across the island and the vehicles will be on display at Praça do Munícipio and Avenida Sá Carneiro, in Funchal, and also in the center of Calheta.
Here are the Ferrari models that have already arrived in Madeira:
- Ferrari 812
- Ferrari SF90 Stradale
- Ferrari F142 – 458 Spider
- Ferrari F151 GTC4 Lusso (3 vehicles)
- Ferrari F150 La Ferrari
- Ferrari F131 – F430
- Ferrari F152 – F12
- Ferrari FF110 Testarossa
- Ferrari F152 – 812 GTS
- Ferrari F141 – 599 (2 vehicles)
- Ferrari F152 – 812 Superfast