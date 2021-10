It’s seems to be an endless summer with temperatures still hitting 26-28° in places, and plenty of sunshine.

This is all about to change from Friday and as we head into the weekend.

We will see more cloud with rain especially on the north, and also showers and maybe some more persistent rain in the south.

Temperatures will also drop to around 23-24°

It’s all still a few days away, so will keep you updated if things change.

