Ultra Madeira 83km

Thanks to Colin for sending me these photos of the Ultra Madeira that crossed the island yesterday.

Please find attached a few photos from yesterdays Ultra Madeira which is a 83km trail running west to east across the island with 3810 meters of positive altitude gain. The trail started at Ponta do Pargo at 6am and ended in Caniçal. This is the most demanding of the four trails which make up the event. The pictures are of the first few runners as they approach Pico do Areeiro. The leader went passed at 1 pm almost an hour ahead of the next runner.

The web site for the race is Ultra Madeira AARAM (ultratrailmadeiraisland.com)

The next major ultra-trail is the MIUT which is part of the Ultra-Trail world series which take place on November 20, 2021 Home (miutmadeira.com)

