Crash on Estrada Monumental causes one injury.

A woman, around 60 years old, was injured following a rollover accident that occurred moments ago on Estrada Monumental, in Funchal.

The Funchal Fire Brigade was mobilized to the scene and, upon arrival, found that the driver was already outside the vehicle.

The victim complained of pain in one of their right upper limbs and had abrasions on one of their left lower limbs.

According to what we were able to ascertain, the driver apparently drove onto a tree root and the vehicle overturned.

The Funchal Fire Brigade transported the woman to the hospital. The PSP (Public Security Police) was on site handling the incident.

