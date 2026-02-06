Dolores Aveiro congratulates Ronaldo and promises a meeting soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother took to social media yesterday to wish her son a happy birthday, as he turned 41 years of age.

In a short message, the matriarch of the Aveiro clan promises a meeting with her son very soon, in order to celebrate this date. Everything indicates that the arrival of the star’s private plane in Madeira was to transport the family to his party.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s plane arrives in Madeira. The private jet of the Madeira-born star landed late this afternoon at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo.

His older sister, Elma Aveiro, also used Instagram to leave a message for the footballer, promising to always be there for him in whatever he needs.

For her part, Katia Aveiro chose to congratulate her brother with a video that was published by the CR7 Museum to mark the occasion.

