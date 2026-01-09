Compadres Festival postponed

To avoid coinciding with a likely second round in the Presidential elections.

The Santana City Council informs that, due to the possible holding of a second round of the Presidential Elections, the Festa dos Compadres 2026 has been changed to February 21st and 22nd.

The program maintains the dates initially planned for Quinta-feira das Comadres (Thursday of the Godmothers), which takes place on February 5th, dedicated to satire and social criticism, followed by Quinta-feira dos Compadres (Thursday of the Godfathers) on February 12th.

The highlight of the celebrations takes place on February 22nd, with a festive and ethnographic procession through the city streets of Santana, accompanied by music, entertainment, and representations of local customs. The festival culminates with the traditional trial and burning of the compadres (godparents), moments that combine social criticism, humor, and tradition, and constitute one of the greatest symbols of this festivity.

From Diário Notícias

