Air temperature exceeds 26°C again

In the middle of winter and for the second consecutive day, Quinta Grande is once again the hottest location in the Region – covered by the IPMA network of 21 meteorological stations -, having this Sunday (until 1 pm/sun noon) recorded 26.4 ºC of extreme value of the maximum temperature.

In this location in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos, situated at about 500 meters of altitude, the significant thermal amplitude recorded between dawn (15.8 ºC at 07:20) and midday (26.4 ºC) or that is, in less than five hours the air temperature increased by more than 10°C.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Madeira has been affected by summer temperatures (above 25°C) after having reached a maximum of 25.6°C in São Vicente/December 30th in the last three days; 28.4 ºC in Porto Moniz/day 31; 27.3 ºC at Quinta Grande/January 1st.

This scorching Sunday is also felt on the north coast of Madeira, with emphasis, once again, on Porto Moniz, which in this early afternoon registered 25.5°C.

This warm weather should last until tomorrow.

From Diário Notícias

