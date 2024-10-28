Family of tourists gets lost on an unadvised route

This is yet another case to add to the many others that JM has been reporting on recently. This time, it is not just a tourist or a foreign couple. It is a family of four: a couple and two children, allegedly already adults.

The four French tourists got lost this afternoon, after having ventured into the mountains of Madeira, on a non-recommended route between Chão da Ribeira and Fanal.

The authorities received the alert at around 4:30 pm and a Mountain Rescue team from the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters was called to the scene, accompanied by members of the Forest Police, in an operation that lasted around four hours.

Despite the fright and fatigue, none of the family members needed medical care.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...