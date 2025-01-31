Porto Santo beach with lots of sand delights locals and tourists

After the Madeira archipelago was hit by adverse weather conditions a few weeks ago, namely winds from the south or west, which brought rocks to the beach of the golden island, everything has changed in the last few days.

In fact, in recent days, Porto Santo has experienced winds and waves from the North or Northeast, which has led to the sand returning to the beach.

DIÁRIO was able to confirm today that there are still some rocks, but there is no doubt that the beach is now well-made of sand, to the delight of tourists and Porto Santo residents, who enjoy walking on the sand.

From Diário Notícias

