Traffic closed in the tunnel accessing the Port of Funchal

Tomorrow, September 6th, there will be a traffic closure on the ER 116 – Funchal Port Access Tunnel, due to “pavement conservation work”, informs the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure, through the Regional Roads Directorate.

The ascending lane of the tunnel providing access to the Port of Funchal – which connects the Quinta Magnólia roundabout and the Harvey Foster roundabout (Avenida Sá Carneiro) – will be closed to traffic between 7:30 am and 10 pm .

Work on the tunnel’s descending lane and the outer lane of the Harvey Foster Roundabout, on the Pontinha tunnel side, will take place between 9:30 am and 10:00 pm .

In a note sent to editorial offices, the Regional Roads Directorate also asks motorists for “the best understanding of the inconvenience caused and for their usual collaboration in complying with the signage in place”.

From Diário Notícias

