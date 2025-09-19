Accident after Accident

During my absence, news coverage highlighted a series of traffic incidents, including multiple expressway pile-ups and three fatalities within a three-day period.

Yesterday’s accident was prominently featured in the Diario today, marked by a red headline, a first for me.

Despite the frequency of these events, no apparent preventative measures have been implemented, although I have heard unconfirmed reports of a forthcoming 60 km/h speed limit on the Caniço to Funchal expressway, a known area of concern, particularly during morning commutes.

