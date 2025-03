An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was recorded by seismographs from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) in the early hours of Sunday, March 30, 250 kilometers west of Porto Moniz. According to the IPMA, the earthquake occurred at 2:09 am and had its epicenter at a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to information released by the Regional Civil Protection Service, there is currently no indication that the earthquake was felt.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...