An impressive Satellite image from the Meteo Canaria Facebook page.

The DANA far west has the most active cloudiness near the western islands while the calima affects Lanzarote and Fuerteventura up to Madeira. Look at the dust collecting in the depression.

And in the central islands, Gran Canaria and Tenerife it’s a great clear beach day.

Madeira can hardly be seen in this image, and to the west is where all the rain will come from over the next couple of days.

