Carnival – TWELVE TROUPES WILL PARADE SATURDAY NIGHT ON AVENIDA DO MAR

Twelve troupes will parade this Saturday, starting at 8 pm, on Avenida do Mar and Comunidades Portuguesas, an event that will have the presence of the President of the Regional Government on the bench.

After two years of forced stop, due to the pandemic, the carnival parade on Saturday night, organized by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, returns, with the participation of 1500 extras, who will bring life to the city acclaiming ‘Madeira, Alegria e Folia ‘.

Participants: Associação ANIMAD, with the theme ‘True Blue’; Império da Ilha Cultural Association, with the theme ‘A Magia dos Orixás’; Associação de Animação Geringonça, with the theme ‘La joie de vivre – The joy of living’; Cariocas Samba School, with the theme ‘Cariocas in Paradise with Magic’; Musical, Cultural and Recreational Association and Chamber Choir of Câmara de Lobos (Turma do Funil), with the theme ‘Come to fun’; João dos Santos Encarnação Mendes (Fantasy Smiles), with the theme ‘Celebration’; Furada Mug, with the theme ‘Tropicália’; Fitness Team Association, with the theme ‘Cintilante/Sparkling’; Associação de Animação Tramas e Enredos, with the theme ‘Welcome to revelry, here is just joy’; Associação Palco D´Emoções, with the theme ‘The Love between the Sun and the Moon’; Associação de Batucada da Madeira ABM, with the theme ‘Baila que Baila’; Joao Egidio Rodrigues,

The parade, whose organization involves two hundred people, departs from the Harvey Foster Roundabout and follows Avenida Francisco Sá Carneiro, Roundabout Francisco Sá Carneiro, Avenida do Mar and Comunidades Madeirenses (south strip), ending at Praça da Autonomia.

On Tuesday, the 21st, Carnival Day, during the afternoon, the popular Cortejo Trapalhão returns (fun parade) . As in previous years, and according to a press release from the Presidency, this contest provides monetary prizes for the different participating categories, namely, adult class, child class, best theme, best animation, best school animation, best solidarity animation, Rei Trapalhão class and also the transvestite class.

The same source stresses that this year’s program includes other planned initiatives that will add revelry and animation to those existing for this poster. Another novelty will be the Carnival Workshops, which will allow children to learn how to perform various regional products related to the Carnival season. Investment in the 2023 Carnival in Madeira is around 450 thousand euros.

From Jornal Madeira

