Child athlete pays tribute to late father in emotional soccer match

The match of the 2nd round of the qualifying phase for the Children’s Honor Division – 8-a-side Football – was marked this morning by moments of great emotion, thanks to the attitude of Diego Matias, a 13-year-old player from the CD Nacional team.

Despite having lost his father abruptly the day before, Diego demonstrated remarkable courage in attending the match in Câmara de Lobos, against the local team. Because he showed himself determined to honor his father’s memory on the field, a fact that moved everyone present.

Under the guidance of coach Pedro da Silva, Diego Matias was one of the standout players of the match, contributing two goals to his team’s 4-2 victory. His performance on the field and the courage he demonstrated touched everyone present, including his teammates. Even in a moment of deep pain, the young man wanted to do what he knew best and honor his father.

From Jornal Madeira

