Madeira registers another death, and 43 new cases of Covid-19

Madeira today registered another death due to covid-19. This is a 63-year-old patient with associated comorbidities, who died at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

Today, there are 43 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 12337 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 8 imported cases (4 from the UK, 3 from Germany and 1 from Venezuela) and 35 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now 11 more recovered cases to report. RAM counts 11958 recovered cases of COVID-19.

With 1 death to report, the region accounts, to date, a total of 78 deaths associated with COVID19.

There are 301 active cases, of which 30 are imported cases and 271 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 12 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (10 in Polyvalent Units and 2 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 24 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

