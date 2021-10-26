Students from the Region will be tested again during the month of November

As of November 2nd, students in the Region from Pre-School (with a minimum age of 5 years) to Secondary Education, as well as teachers and non-teaching staff at all levels of education/teaching will return to be tested to COVID-19.

As happened in the first round of tests held between September 13th and October 6th, Pre-School and 1st Cycle students will be tested through the RT PCR SARS-COV-2 test based on saliva sample collection.

Students from the 2nd and 3rd Cycles of Basic Education, Secondary and Vocational Education, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff at all levels of education/teaching, will also undergo rapid tests during the month of November. Antigen, which will be scheduled directly by the schools.

From Diário Notícias

This could be due to outbreaks in schools which is happening at the moment, and we are lucky being a small population that this is possible.

