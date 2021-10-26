Madeira – New York Connection is “a thunderous novelty” for the regional reality

Eduardo Jesus considers that the Madeira – New York connection, in direct flight, is “a thunderous novelty” for the regional reality.

Referring to “an operation that consolidates the purpose of diversifying the markets of origin for Madeira”, the official reveals that the objective is to consolidate it, but also to serve the region with other alternatives.

“It was possible to set up through the operator Portugal Getaways and with the air operator SATA, with whom we have been working for a long time, and with whom we have prospects not only of consolidating this operation, but of being able to serve Madeira from other sources and also allow the Madeirans the possibility of direct travel to other places”, guaranteed Eduardo Jesus, pleased to see that the referred connection “is another offer for residents, at Christmas time”, underlined the regional secretary.

From Diário Notícias

