Several areas of Caniço without water

A fault in the Madeira Electricity Company’s electrical network is affecting the Madeira Water and Waste water collection system in the municipality of Santa Cruz, making distribution impossible in several areas of the parish of Caniço.

The information was released by the Santa Cruz City Council in a Facebook post. “Due to a fault in the EEM electrical network at the Porto Novo site, which is affecting a water collection hole belonging to ARM, the supply of drinking water to the sites of Tendeira, Assomada, Mãe de Deus, Barreiros and Vargem, in the parish of Caniço, will be interrupted until its repair, which is expected during the morning of 19/03/2025”, it reads.

The local authority’s warning was issued in the early hours of Wednesday and has not yet been updated, although it is true that this is the only case of a municipality, in this case a parish, being affected by the bad weather in terms of water distribution.

From Diário Notícias

