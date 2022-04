The island of Madeira will be under yellow warning for precipitation during the next dawn (between 00:00 and 06:00, on the 25th of April), in view of the forecast of rain, sometimes heavy.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued this morning the meteorological warning, valid for the three sectors of the island of Madeira: North coast, South coast and mountainous regions. The IPMA ‘alert’ does not only cover Porto Santo.

