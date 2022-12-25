From Avenida do Mar to Feira do Almirante Reis, a journey through the Christmas lights

Remember the images of the festive seasons of other years in Funchal. We scoured the Diário archive looking for unforgettable photos. Each one reminds us of a story or a special moment.

It was the 8th of December, the day of Nossa Senhora da Conceição, that the lights of the Festival turned on for the first time each year. The pilgrimage to the city center was certain. Still today is the opening day of the illuminations, now on the 1st of December, and a moment much awaited by Madeirans and visitors alike.

Today, Christmas Eve, remember the lights of the Feast. Call your children and grandchildren and share these images..

From Diário Notícias

