The Chairman of the Board of Directors of ANA-Aeroportos de Portugal highlights the recovery of Madeira Airports in the months of July and August. José Luís Arnaut spoke at a conference yesterday on World Tourism Day, where he said that airports in the Region had recovered 95 percent compared to 2019 figures.

The national average of recovery at ANA airports was 66 percent of traffic registered in 2019.

From RTP Madeira

