As of yesterday 40,000 community masks have been delivered so far and the remaining 210,000 will reach the homes of all Madeirans by the end of next week, Health Secretary Pedro Ramos said.

“With the security fence, there was a need to privilege the municipality of Câmara de Lobos”, explained the official.

Not sure why the fence would affect the distribution, and we were promised these last week, beginning of this week.

Taken from Agora Madeira