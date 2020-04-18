The President of the Regional Government considered it premature to decree the end of the bathing season, as determined by the Funchal City Council, based on a circular by IASAúde that does not recommend mass gatherings 90 working days after the lifting of the state of emergency.

“Regarding the bathing season, it is premature to decree the end of the bathing season at this time”, said Miguel Albuquerque in the videoconference at Quinta Vigia.

The President said that the Government of Madeira will only take a position on possible limitations on access to the beaches closer to the beginning of the summer for the security of the population ”.

From DN