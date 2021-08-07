Walking Madeira’s LevadasTobi Hughes7th August 20210 viewsMadeira News1 Comment0 views 0 Have you done any of Madeira’s Levada walks.? What’s your favourite walk.? This video below shows some of the great scenery on some of the walks, and this is one of the only ways you really get to see the real Madeira. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related