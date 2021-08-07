  • Home
Have you done any of Madeira’s Levada walks.? What’s your favourite walk.?

This video below shows some of the great scenery on some of the walks, and this is one of the only ways you really get to see the real Madeira.

 

Tobi Hughes

One Response

  1. Hadley Reply

    The walk at Sao Roque Do Faial is my favourite, at least for me it has the most beautiful scenery, and rarely gets mentioned among all the others!

