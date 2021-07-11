Marcos Milewski starts new muralTobi Hughes11th July 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 1 Marcos Milewski has started another new mural at the fire station in Campo da Barca Funchal. Just up from the Whale mural on the car park close by. Thanks to Sveta Azernikova from Art Center Caravel fir sending the images. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related