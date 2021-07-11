The search to find the Polish tourist who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon, in the mountains of the western part of Madeira, has been suspended.

The case has now been transferred to the Public Security Police and is following legal procedures.

Over the past three days, dozens of operatives were engaged in searches, without success.

In addition, the helicopter was also engaged, they used drones and cynotechnic teams but nothing was found.

As reported, the 35-year-old trail runner was taking the route between Porto Moniz and Calheta when all communications stopped. Since then he has not returned to the hotel where he was staying, nor is there any clue as to his whereabouts.

From Diário Notícias

So the second tourist to go missing in this area this year. Early in the year a German tourist went missing in this area it was a bit of a strange story, but nothing more been reported about it. No body was found, and it looks like this could be a similar ending.