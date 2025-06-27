Thanks to Kate France for these two photos and the message below.

Not sure they are still on display as this was a couple weeks ago.

Two unusual phenomenons spotted, out of the water!

I post 2-sided paintings on Travessa do Serrado for the people in our community to enjoy.

The latest: 2 monk seals to celebrate this endangered species.

The painting is dedicated to the hard working men restoring the Quinta vineyard buildings to their original states; Circa 1751 to 1889. Buildings and grounds are being transformed into an amazing agri-tourism Hotel. Their work is amazing, and deserves recognition.

If people want to know what’s on the second side, they’ll have to walk down and see it for themselves 😁

Like this: Like Loading...