The wind is relentless at Madeira Airport. So far, six planes have been diverted to other airports, and another is waiting for a window of opportunity to land.

These were the Jet 2 plane from Manchester, the Ryanair plane from Lisbon, the easyJet plane from Gatwick, the TAP plane from Lisbon, another easyJet plane from London and the British Airways plane, also from London.

Madeira Airports had already warned of adverse weather conditions today.

From Diário Notícias

